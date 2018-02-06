Uma Thurman's Character Refuses To Say The Words 'Donald Trump' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Uma Thurman's Character Refuses To Say The Words 'Donald Trump'

Posted: Updated:

Despite starring in a political play, 'Parisian Woman,' actress Uma Thurman's character can't fathom saying Donald Trump's name.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.