Kylie Jenner Is Showered With Flowers From Her Family and Travis Scott Following Daughter’s Birth

It's been one year since Jamie Lynn Spear's little girl, Maddie, was nearly killed in an ATV accident, and the proud mom celebrated her daughter's miraculous survival by sharing a heart-wrenching flashback photo.
Quentin Tarantino is opening up following Uma Thurman's explosive interview with the New York Times, in which she accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, claimed that Tarantino knew of the alleged encounter, and also put her life at risk while filming Kill Bill.
Kendall Jenner continues to diss Sofia Richie, and this time, the supermodel seems to be hitting where it hurts.
Nearly the entire slate of Academy Award Nominees gathered together for a gala luncheon on Monday at the Hollywood Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where the star-studded super group gathered together around a giant golden Oscar statue to pose for a fun class photo commemorating this ye...