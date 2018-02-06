Kylie Jenner Is Showered With Flowers From Her Family and Travis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kylie Jenner Is Showered With Flowers From Her Family and Travis Scott Following Daughter’s Birth

Updated: Feb 6, 2018 2:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.