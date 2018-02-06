Lindsay Lohan Reenacts ‘Mean Girls’ Quotes, and It’s Kind of Awkward: Watch!

So fetch? It’s been almost 14 years since Lindsay Lohan took on what’s arguably her most memorable role as Cady Heron in Mean Girls. But the 31-year-old actress was still game to act out some of her favorite lines from the iconic film in a new video for W magazine.
It's been one year since Jamie Lynn Spear's little girl, Maddie, was nearly killed in an ATV accident, and the proud mom celebrated her daughter's miraculous survival by sharing a heart-wrenching flashback photo.
Quentin Tarantino is opening up following Uma Thurman's explosive interview with the New York Times, in which she accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, claimed that Tarantino knew of the alleged encounter, and also put her life at risk while filming Kill Bill.