Katy Perry Says She's Ready for a 'Soul Overhaul' After 'Killing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Katy Perry Says She's Ready for a 'Soul Overhaul' After 'Killing Her Ego' This Past Year

Updated: Feb 6, 2018 5:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.