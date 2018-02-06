Hawaii emergency worker gets threats after misleading photo

At least two people were killed after a small plane went down near Prospect Avenue and Cuyamaca Street in Santee.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a tenth of a cent Monday to $3.417, its highest amount since Sep. 7th, 2015.
Visitors to Moonlight Beach will see a beautiful new mural created by local residents. The artwork is called "The Pacific Playground," and was installed by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Foundation. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look.
A Carlsbad man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home with a view, you might want to consider Julian's Observer's Inn.
A proposed ballot measure got a boost for its signature-gathering campaign Monday thanks to extremely low gas prices at two North County gas stations.