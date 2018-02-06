Tsunami warning issued for East Coast after test glitch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tsunami warning issued for East Coast after test glitch

Posted: Updated:

Some people on the East Coast got a push alert on their phones about a tsunami warning, but the National Weather Service says it was just a test.

Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs said there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test. That meant some people received what looked like an actual warning on their phones. He says the National Weather Service is trying to sort what happened.

Officials said it appeared to be an issue with the popular Accuweather app. Accuweather didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Jeremy DaRos, of Portland, Maine, says the push from Accuweather made him "jump," because he lives a stone's throw from the water. He said that after clicking on the push notification for details he realized it was just a test.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.