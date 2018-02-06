Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Goes to Disney to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

An Alaska Airlines flight crew has drawn praise after calming an elderly passenger with dementia, who became uneasy after boarding a plane.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is continuing to live out an enchanting week following his team’s dramatic Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, as the game's MVP was honored with a parade at Walt Disney World.
Actor John Mahoney, who gained national notoriety as Dr. Frasier Crane's cantankerous father on the beloved 90s sitcom, Frasier, died Sunday in a Chicago hospice facility at 77.
Hundreds of dogs paraded along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro for the Brazilian city's annual pup parade.
They have squabbled on the ice since they were kids. Now they're a united force, making Olympic history and going for the gold in Pyeongchang.
Tributes to beloved Frasier star John Mahoney have poured in after the iconic theater actor’s death on Sunday, including touching accolades from his co-stars on the show that made him a household name.
A landscaper police believe to be a serial killer who murdered at least five men is feared to have hidden remains of victims across his Canadian city in a case with eerie similarities to a Stephen King horror story.
This Wisconsin boy and Peanut the sheep have more in common than anyone would know — they’re both blind and rely on their other senses to navigate the world.
A missing persons case may have been solved, but the whereabouts of the "lost" woman have many scratching their heads.