Appeals court upholds $25M Trump University settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an agreement requiring President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected an effort by one student, Sherri Simpson, to opt out of the deal and pursue her own lawsuit. The move would have derailed the settlement.
A three-judge panel of the court ruled unanimously that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel had ample reason to approve the settlement.
The settlement resolved lawsuits that claimed the university failed to deliver on promises to teach students how to be successful in real estate.
The suits had dogged the Republican businessman throughout the presidential campaign.
An email to an attorney for Simpson was not immediately returned.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a tenth of a cent Monday to $3.417, its highest amount since Sep. 7th, 2015.
A small plane crashed in Santee northwest of El Cajon's Gillespie Field Tuesday, killing the pilot and lone passenger.
A strengthening marine layer will bring dense fog Tuesday morning along San Diego County's coast and a few miles inland, but warm weather will still prevail later in the day across most of the county.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
Visitors to Moonlight Beach will see a beautiful new mural created by local residents. The artwork is called "The Pacific Playground," and was installed by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Foundation. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look.
A Carlsbad man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home with a view, you might want to consider Julian's Observer's Inn.