Blythe Danner 'Loves' Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiance, Brad Fa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Blythe Danner 'Loves' Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiance, Brad Falchuk, and Ex-Husband Chris Martin (Exclusive)

Updated: Feb 6, 2018 11:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.