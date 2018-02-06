Hilary Duff Portrays Sharon Tate in Upcoming Indie Horror Film -- See Her Transformation

The Dancing With the Stars family is grateful that none of the cast and crew of Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night were seriously injured during a deadly multi-car accident on Monday afternoon in Iowa, involving one of the tour buses transporting members of the show.

