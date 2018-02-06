Award-winning author discusses new book, prevalence of autism am - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Award-winning author discusses new book, prevalence of autism among girls

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The numbers continue to be shocking: autism impacts one in every 68 children. And the research shows that boys are more than four times as likely to be diagnosed with autism, compared to girls.  

Morning Extra guest Sally Pla is an award-winning author of novels featuring characters with autism. 

She stopped by with more on her latest book and new research that suggests autism among girls may be more prevalent than once thought.  

Sally herself was just recently diagnosed on the autism spectrum and says she has shown symptoms her entire life.  

