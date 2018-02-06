McDonald's french fries ingredient may cure hair loss

(NEWS 8) — French fries may not be good for your waistline, but your hairline is a different story.

A new study says an ingredient used to cook McDonald's fries can help generate hair growth.

According to a paper published in the journal "Biomaterials," researchers in Japan developed a method using that ingredient to create new hair follicles on mice.

According to Newsweek, the method uses the same type of silicon used by some fast food restaurants.

The silicon is added to french fries to prevent frothing.

But before you go chowing down, there is no direct evidence right now that it would work on humans.