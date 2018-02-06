San Diego Fermentation Festival: Health benefits of eating ferme - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Fermentation Festival: Health benefits of eating fermented foods

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Fermentation Festival returns this weekend for the fourth year.  

Founder of the event, Austin Durant, stopped by Morning Extra along with Kombucha Culture vendors Adi and Noel; plus "gong whisperer" Ken Goff with a preview of the event.  

