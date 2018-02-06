SeaWorld celebrates Lunar New Year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SeaWorld celebrates Lunar New Year

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SeaWorld is celebrating the Lunar New Year -- It's the Year of the Dog!

And in the spirit of dogs, they're raising awareness about animal adoption while celebrating pan-Asian entertainment and food.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from SeaWorld with everything you need to know to celebrate.

For more information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.