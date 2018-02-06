As 'Lady Doritos' Idea Is Pitched, Do Men and Women Really Eat Chips Differently?

A terrifying alert appeared on some cell phones along the East Coast and the Caribbean Tuesday morning, warning residents of an impending tsunami.
An infant who was ripped from her mother's womb by a neighbor last summer is being raised by her father, as her closest relatives still grapple with the fact that the child will never know her mother.
After days of speculation about a variety of Doritos aimed at women, the company behind the popular snack has announced it's not happening.
Life is only getting better for Ryan McKenna, the kid whose selfie with Justin Timberlake made him a viral sensation, but more has been revealed about another viral star nearby.
An Alaska Airlines flight crew has drawn praise after calming an elderly passenger with dementia, who became uneasy after boarding a plane.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is continuing to live out an enchanting week following his team’s dramatic Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, as the game's MVP was honored with a parade at Walt Disney World.