2 children found, search continues for 3 others after disappearing from Linda Vista group home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special-needs youths disappeared from the facility Tuesday morning, prompting an intensive law enforcement search that led to the recovery of two of the apparent runaways hours later.

The youngsters -- two boys and three girls, ages 10 to 12 -- were reported missing from the San Diego Center for Children in the 3000 block of Armstrong Street shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Officers searched neighborhoods and open areas around the facility -- which serves children with mental, emotional and behavioral challenges -- by ground, aided by service dogs, and aboard a patrol helicopter.

About 3:45 p.m., police located a pair of the youngsters in Old Town, several miles to the south of the group home, Officer John Buttle said. They were believed to be unharmed.

It was unclear how the two children had gotten to the spot where they were found, Buttle said.

The search for the other three youngsters was ongoing as of late afternoon.

On Tuesday evening, the San Diego Center for Children released the following statement:

"The residential program at the San Diego Center for Children is an unlocked, state licensed child care facility providing therapeutic care to youth with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is our number one priority. As reported by SDPD, five youth left the facility without permission this morning. As the youth left the property we immediately contacted San Diego Police Department per our safety protocols. We have worked closely today with the authorities to locate the youth for safe return. Two youth have now been returned safely, and three were spotted by authorities, but have not returned yet. If you see anything or have any information that may be helpful, please contact 911. We appreciate the support of the community in helping assure the safety of our youth. We will provide updates in partnership with San Diego Police Department as they become available."

