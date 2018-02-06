Doggie-Gras Parade hitting the streets this Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Lots of four-legged friends will be putting their best paw forward this Sunday at the Doggie-Gras Parade.

Helen Woodward Animal Center mascot Lucky will be leading the parade in Mardi Gras gear.

The event is free to attend and participate in. "Best Dressed" and "Best Float" contest winners will take home prizes. There is a $10 donation to enter those contests.

See below for some of the participating pups: