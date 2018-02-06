Health-care billionaire planning to buy San Diego Union Tribune

Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special-needs youths disappeared from the facility Tuesday morning, prompting an intensive law enforcement search that led to the recovery of two of the apparent runaways hours later.
San Diego City officials honored a local Coast Guard crew on Tuesday for their heroic rescue efforts following last month's devastating mudslides in Santa Barbara County.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday when a light plane crashed into an industrial area adjacent to Gillespie Field shortly after taking off from the El Cajon airport.
A former Alaska Airlines pilot agreed Tuesday to plead guilty in federal court in Santa Ana to flying a plane while under the influence of alcohol, admitting that he was drunk when he ferried passengers on two flights, including one that originated in San Diego.
A former Marine was sentenced Tuesday to five years in state prison for punching a police officer, breaking multiple bones in his face and leaving him with other lingering injuries, when the lawman responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Pacific Beach.
The San Diego Union-Tribune could soon have a new owner, with a report Tuesday that Chicago-based Tronc plans to sell the paper to health-care billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong.
Lots of four-legged friends will be putting their best paw forward this Sunday at the Doggie-Gras Parade.
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home with a view, you might want to consider Julian's Observer's Inn.