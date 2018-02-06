Homeless couple watches new home go up in flames

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local couple is homeless again after their new RV home went up in flames.

Derrick Palacio and his wife finally had a safe place to live only to see it all destroyed after their RV was destroyed by a fire.

"I did not know it was on fire until a man came by and said 'you are smoking,'" he said.

The couple had been homeless for more than a year, but Palacio had saved up enough of what he could earn to put a roof over his head and wheels under his feet - it's all they need to have some hope.

"We don't know where we are going tonight. I don't even have the keys for my car. I guess we are going to try to catch the bus. I don't have nothing," he said.

The family does not have shoes. Their cash was burnt, and every material item they owned was reduced to charred remains.

Palacio said he is thankful his family made it out unharmed - even their dog, Diesel.

Palacio said he is not sure what started the fire. Currently, he is reaching out trying to replace important documents lost in the blaze.