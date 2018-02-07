Man accused of punching San Diego Police Officer pleads not guilty

There has been a big response since Tuesday when News 8 did a story on a local couple who lost everything when their RV went up in flames.
Sierra Club San Diego Wednesday launched a partnership with a local solar power installer in what they say is a declaration of "war" against San Diego Gas & Electric's use of non-renewable energy sources.
Questions remain Wednesday about five children who walked away from a Linda Vista treatment facility on Tuesday morning.
A possibly confused or irrational airline customer's troubling comments about his luggage prompted an evacuation of part of Lindbergh Field on Wednesday until authorities determined that the statements indicated no threat of any kind.
Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special needs youths who disappeared from the facility Tuesday have been found safe following an intensive law enforcement search.
Dutch lender Rabobank's California unit agreed Wednesday to pay $369 million to settle allegations that it lied to regulators investigating allegations of laundering money from Mexican drug sales and organized crime through branches in small towns on the Mexico border.
The San Diego Union-Tribune will soon have a new owner, its fifth in the last decade, with Los Angeles biotech billionare Patrick Soon-Shiong agreeing to purchase the Los Angeles Times and the Union- Tribune from parent company Tronc.