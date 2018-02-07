San Diego Police officer punched during Chicano Park fight recovering

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego Police officer is home and recovering Tuesday after he was punched in the face during a skirmish at the “Patriot Picnic” at Chicano Park on Saturday.

The police officer has not been identified yet, but the man accused of punching him in the face has been identified as 39-year-old Frederick Burnett Jefferson.

Jefferson faces multiple felonies including battery on an officer and resisting arrest. According to Lt. Scott Wahl, Jefferson repeatedly refused officer demands.

San Diego police have not identified which side – protester or counter-protester – Jefferson was part of on Saturday.

The injured officer suffered several facial fractures but is expected to make a full recovery.

Information about the officer’s history with San Diego was not immediately available. He is expected to return to duty once he is fully recovered.

Jefferson remains in jail and is being held on $330,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday.

