Marijuana Debate: Chula Vista considers creating legal marketplace

Millions of pounds of nuclear waste is being moved closer to the ocean at the closed-down San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special needs youths who disappeared from the facility Tuesday have been found safe following an intensive law enforcement search.
A San Diego Police officer is home and recovering Tuesday after he was punched in the face during a skirmish at the “Patriot Picnic” at Chicano Park on Saturday.
Frustrations are boiling over for San Diegans who say they can no longer afford to pay their skyrocketing water bills.
San Diego City officials honored a local Coast Guard crew on Tuesday for their heroic rescue efforts following last month's devastating mudslides in Santa Barbara County.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday when a light plane crashed into an industrial area adjacent to Gillespie Field shortly after taking off from the El Cajon airport.