Woman killed in El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in El Cajon.

The double shooting was reported about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Park Avenue, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately available.

Police said there were no known outstanding suspects, but it was not immediately clear if the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide.

Police said detectives were expected to be on scene until early Wednesday.