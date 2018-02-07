Woman killed in El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in El Cajon.
The double shooting was reported about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Park Avenue, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
The woman died at the scene, police said.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately available.
Police said there were no known outstanding suspects, but it was not immediately clear if the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide.
Police said detectives were expected to be on scene until early Wednesday.
