Ciara and Russell Wilson Go Menswear Chic at Tom Ford Fashion Show: Pics!

Step aside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! There’s a new couple rocking the fashion menswear game. Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out on Tuesday night dressed to the nines.
Galentine’s Day came early at the Kardashian house! Khloe Kardashian threw a fun dinner party at her Calabasas, California, crib on Tuesday night, but she didn’t want her fans to get the wrong impression.
Bethenny Frankel is sticking by her friend, Luann de Lesseps! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City star was asked for gossip about de Lesseps post-arrest and alcohol treatment.
After 50 years, Ozzy Osbourne's touring days are coming to an end -- and the legendary rocker is looking forward to spending time with those who matter most.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. If you have, read our recap, then come on back...
Now we've got a last name, too!
On Tuesday morning, Kylie Jenner revealed that her newborn daughter's name was Stormi, but she also revealed even more when she edited her Instagram caption later in the day.
The makeup mogul edited her post -- which was also the first photo we got to see of the ba...
Like son, like father?
When Jaden Smith released the music video for his track "Icon," the first single off his debut studio album, Syre, he likely didn't realize the kind of epic homage his own father would create to celebrate the song's success.
Warning: Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, do not proceed. If you have, you are free to continue...