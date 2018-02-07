San Diego Union-Tribune, Los Angeles Times sold to local billionaire for $500M

Another foggy early morning is expected Wednesday along San Diego County's coastline, but the fog and low clouds will be quickly swept away later in the morning by brisk offshore winds.
The Los Angeles Times sold to local billionaire for $500M, ending strained tenure under owner of the Chicago Tribune.
Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special needs youths who disappeared from the facility Tuesday have been found safe following an intensive law enforcement search.
A San Diego Police officer is home and recovering Tuesday after he was punched in the face during a skirmish at the “Patriot Picnic” at Chicano Park on Saturday.
Millions of pounds of nuclear waste is being moved closer to the ocean at the closed-down San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
Frustrations are boiling over for San Diegans who say they can no longer afford to pay their skyrocketing water bills.