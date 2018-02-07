Hundreds will rally at border to push for Clean Dream Act

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds will rally at the border Wednesday in support of DACA.



On the eve of Congress' spending bill deadline, undocumented youth and allies will rally on Mexico-US border urging lawmakers to pass a Clean Dream Act without provisions for a border wall.



They're urging lawmakers to make a deal involving the program, as a possible government shutdown looms.



Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until Thursday to prevent a second government shutdown this year.



Senate leaders from both parties met Tuesday and were optimistic that a deal could be reached.



"I think we're on the way to getting an agreement and on the way to getting an agreement very soon," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.



During the rally, undocumented immigrants, DACA-recipients and allies will share their stories, share the experiences of those that have already been deported, and the consequences of what they’re calling an outdated immigration system.



“Undocumented youth will continue, now more than ever demanding that Democrats hold the line, grow courage and say #NoDreamNoDeal,” said Fernanda Madrigal, undocumented immigrant, of the Seed Project. “Every day the Dream Act does not pass over 122 people lose their status. Undocumented youth are at risk of detention and deportation even despite having DACA.”



Meantime, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is coming under fire after suggesting that some undocumented immigrants were quote -- "too afraid" or "too lazy" to sign up for the DACA program.



According to audio posted by the Washington Post, Kelly made the comments after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



Protesters will rally from 3 - 5 p.m. at Border Field State.