Camp Pendleton hosts west coast's largest military exposition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Camp Pendleton hosts west coast's largest military exposition

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The battlefield challenge is the newest action sport. 

The sport is made up of intense obstacle courses designed to test the skills of the men and women who defend our freedom. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files this video report from Camp Pendleton where marines will compete Wednesday. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.