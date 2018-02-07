Camp Pendleton hosts west coast's largest military exposition

More than 100 immigrants and activists are expected to march Wednesday near San Diego's border with Tijuana to urge Congress to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.
A heartwarming story that was supposed to end Wednesday with a longtime San Diego Police Department dispatcher donating her kidney to a longtime SDPD officer was derailed at the last minute over concerns the ailing officer's body would reject the new organ.
The battlefield challenge is the newest action sport. The sport is made up of intense obstacle courses designed to test the skills of the men and women who defend our freedom.
The San Diego Union-Tribune will soon have a new owner, its fifth in the last decade, with Los Angeles biotech billionare Patrick Soon-Shiong agreeing to purchase the Los Angeles Times and the Union- Tribune from parent company Tronc.
Another foggy early morning is expected Wednesday along San Diego County's coastline, but the fog and low clouds will be quickly swept away later in the morning by brisk offshore winds.
Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special needs youths who disappeared from the facility Tuesday have been found safe following an intensive law enforcement search.
A San Diego Police officer is home and recovering Tuesday after he was punched in the face during a skirmish at the “Patriot Picnic” at Chicano Park on Saturday.
Millions of pounds of nuclear waste is being moved closer to the ocean at the closed-down San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.