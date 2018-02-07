SDPD officer back on kidney transplant list after no match

The San Diego Union-Tribune will soon have a new owner, its fifth in the last decade, with Los Angeles biotech billionare Patrick Soon-Shiong agreeing to purchase the Los Angeles Times and the Union- Tribune from parent company Tronc.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday when a light plane crashed into an industrial area adjacent to Gillespie Field shortly after taking off from the El Cajon airport.
There has been a big response since Tuesday when News 8 did a story on a local couple who lost everything when their RV went up in flames.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your heart a little love. The annual Love Your Heart Day event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at more than 150 sites in San Diego County and allows adults to get a free blood pressure screening.
More than 100 immigrants and activists are expected to march Wednesday near San Diego's border with Tijuana to urge Congress to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.
A heartwarming story that was supposed to end Wednesday with a longtime San Diego Police Department dispatcher donating her kidney to a longtime SDPD officer was derailed at the last minute over concerns the ailing officer's body would reject the new organ.
The battlefield challenge is the newest action sport. The sport is made up of intense obstacle courses designed to test the skills of the men and women who defend our freedom.
Another foggy early morning is expected Wednesday along San Diego County's coastline, but the fog and low clouds will be quickly swept away later in the morning by brisk offshore winds.