DIY Valentine's gifts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DIY Valentine's gifts

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sick and tired of giving the same old Valentines day gifts?  It is time to change it up!

San Diego based artist, Tania Fischer joined News 8 morning extra with ways to make your valentines day gifts more fun. Fischer offers many DIY workshops.

Giant Paper Flowers with Tania Fischer
Saturday February 10 at 2 PM

Click here for more information and events
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.