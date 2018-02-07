It’s Time to Love Your Heart on Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your heart a little love.



The annual Love Your Heart Day event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at more than 150 sites in San Diego County and allows adults to get a free blood pressure screening. The event, now in its seventh year, is part of the County of San Diego’s Live Well San Diego vision.



Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death in San Diego County. Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and a family history of heart disease can put an individual at greater risk of heart disease.



Getting a blood pressure check is a simple step to take for heart health. Last year’s Love Your Heart event helped over 53,000 people get to know their blood pressure numbers and take charge of their own heart health.



More than 5,300 of those screened last year had an elevated blood pressure level and 77 were identified with urgent or emergent hypertension.



The event has grown to include dozens of sites in Arizona, Massachusetts and Mexican states along the U.S. border.



For a list of San Diego County locations, call 2-1-1 or check the interactive map.