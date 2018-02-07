Films & Fashion with fashion icon Zandra Rhodes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Films & Fashion with fashion icon Zandra Rhodes

Famous fashion designer, Zandra Rhodes joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about all things film and fashion.

Rhodes will be on hand at the Jewish Community Center in San Marcos to screen the film House of Z. The film chronicles the meteoric rise of teen fashion designer Zach Posen. 

The screening will take place February 9 at 2 PM in the Garfield Theater.

