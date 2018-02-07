News 8 viewers step in to help local homeless couple after RV fire

News 8 viewers step in to help local homeless couple after RV fi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There has been a big response since Tuesday when News 8 did a story on a local couple who lost everything when their RV went up in flames. 

Derrick Palacio and his wife had previously been homeless and had just saved up enough money to buy the mobile home. 

Following the fire, the family did not have shoes. Their cash was burnt, and every material item they owned was reduced to charred remains.  

Palacio said he is thankful his family made it out unharmed - even their dog, Diesel.  

Following the story, many of our viewers have asked how they can help.  

News 8's Shannon Handy reports with details.  

If you would like to help, visit the family's GoFundMe page here

