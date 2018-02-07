News 8 viewers step in to help local homeless couple after RV fire

There were 25 influenza-related deaths reported last week in San Diego County, bringing this flu season's total fatalities in the region to 231, the county Health and Human Services Agency said today.
A brief closure of part of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport, due to a "security-related incident," ended Wednesday just after noon, according to an airport spokeswoman.
Enough is enough; District Attorney Summer Stephan has zero tolerance for human trafficking - and some people are finding that out the hard way.
The San Diego Union-Tribune will soon have a new owner, its fifth in the last decade, with Los Angeles biotech billionare Patrick Soon-Shiong agreeing to purchase the Los Angeles Times and the Union- Tribune from parent company Tronc.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday when a light plane crashed into an industrial area adjacent to Gillespie Field shortly after taking off from the El Cajon airport.
There has been a big response since Tuesday when News 8 did a story on a local couple who lost everything when their RV went up in flames.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your heart a little love. The annual Love Your Heart Day event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at more than 150 sites in San Diego County and allows adults to get a free blood pressure screening.
More than 100 immigrants and activists are expected to march Wednesday near San Diego's border with Tijuana to urge Congress to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.
A heartwarming story that was supposed to end Wednesday with a longtime San Diego Police Department dispatcher donating her kidney to a longtime SDPD officer was derailed at the last minute over concerns the ailing officer's body would reject the new organ.