Putting a stop to human trafficking in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Enough is enough; District Attorney Summer Stephan has zero tolerance for human trafficking - and some people are finding that out the hard way.

In a recent sex sting operation, married men, medical professionals, and even a cyclist in the middle of a workout were all arrested, accused of trying to buy sex.

Stephan described the sweep as "a wakeup call for men who buy sex, about the damage they are doing to our young women and children and the cycle of abuse they are promoting."

DA Summer Stephan visited Morning Extra with more on the issue.

RELATED COVERAGE