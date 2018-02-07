Putting a stop to human trafficking in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Enough is enough; District Attorney Summer Stephan has zero tolerance for human trafficking - and some people are finding that out the hard way.
In a recent sex sting operation, married men, medical professionals, and even a cyclist in the middle of a workout were all arrested, accused of trying to buy sex.
Stephan described the sweep as "a wakeup call for men who buy sex, about the damage they are doing to our young women and children and the cycle of abuse they are promoting."
DA Summer Stephan visited Morning Extra with more on the issue.
RELATED COVERAGE
There were 25 influenza-related deaths reported last week in San Diego County, bringing this flu season's total fatalities in the region to 231, the county Health and Human Services Agency said today.
A brief closure of part of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport, due to a "security-related incident," ended Wednesday just after noon, according to an airport spokeswoman.
Enough is enough; District Attorney Summer Stephan has zero tolerance for human trafficking - and some people are finding that out the hard way.
The San Diego Union-Tribune will soon have a new owner, its fifth in the last decade, with Los Angeles biotech billionare Patrick Soon-Shiong agreeing to purchase the Los Angeles Times and the Union- Tribune from parent company Tronc.
Two people and a dog were killed Tuesday when a light plane crashed into an industrial area adjacent to Gillespie Field shortly after taking off from the El Cajon airport.
There has been a big response since Tuesday when News 8 did a story on a local couple who lost everything when their RV went up in flames.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your heart a little love. The annual Love Your Heart Day event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at more than 150 sites in San Diego County and allows adults to get a free blood pressure screening.
More than 100 immigrants and activists are expected to march Wednesday near San Diego's border with Tijuana to urge Congress to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.
A heartwarming story that was supposed to end Wednesday with a longtime San Diego Police Department dispatcher donating her kidney to a longtime SDPD officer was derailed at the last minute over concerns the ailing officer's body would reject the new organ.