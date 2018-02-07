Closure of terminal at San Diego International Airport ends after 'incident'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A brief closure of part of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport, due to a "security-related incident," ended Wednesday just after noon, according to an airport spokeswoman.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the scene at the request of Harbor Police, according to SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz.

A person was reportedly causing an issue near a security check point in the terminal and was taken into custody for mental health reasons, according to Harbor Police.

Following the closure, the area was clear and open.

Planes were being held for travelers.

Only minor delays were expected.

Chopper 8 over Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport:

