Sierra Club San Diego declares "war" against SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sierra Club San Diego Wednesday launched a partnership with a local solar power installer in what they say is a declaration of "war" against San Diego Gas & Electric's use of non-renewable energy sources.

The pairing with Sullivan Solar Power is an aim to help residents move toward energy independence and away from SDG&E, leaders of the environmental group said. For each Sierra Club member or supporter who signs up for residential or solar energy, Sullivan Solar Power will donate $500 to the local chapter. The partnership also comes with quarterly educational seminars.

It was announced outside SDG&E's headquarters.

"The Sierra Club Solar Program is an excellent opportunity for Sierra Club members to ditch fossil fuel energy while raising funds to help educate the public about the reality of where our electricity is coming from," said Richard Miller of Sierra Club San Diego.

But an SDG&E spokesman said the utility is one of the cleanest energy companies in the United States, one that is on track to help California reach its 50 percent renewable energy goal by 2030.

Forty-three percent of the utility's energy comes from renewable sources, with the largest portions coming from wind and solar, 21 percent each, and the remaining 1 percent coming from biomass, according to spokesman Joe Britton.

"SDG&E is dedicated to helping the state fight climate change and attain our clean energy goals while providing our customers with clean energy choices," Britton said. "Today, all customers can choose if they want to receive even more of their energy from renewable sources through our innovative EcoChoice plan, which offers up to 100 percent renewable energy."