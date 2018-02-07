Trump administration proposes new tipping rules

(NEWS 8) — Tables may be turning soon for servers across the country.

The tips you give them may start going to other people, not just those workers in the dining room.

What you write in the tip line on your bill at restaurants may soon have new rules.

The Trump administration wants to allow bosses to collect all the tips, then decide how they are distributed

It's a practice known as "tip pooling."

The proposal would apply to workers making above federal minimum wage or $7.25 an hour ending an Obama-era rule that only allows bosses to redistribute tips among workers who get gratuities; in other words: servers, bartenders or bussers.

The new rules would let employers also share tip money to workers in the kitchen and elsewhere.

But several attorneys general are vowing to fight the rules if they're enacted, including California AG Xavier Becerra who argues there is nothing in the changes that would prevent businesses from collecting the tips, then pocketing the money for themselves.

The labor department is now weighing the proposal.