Trump administration proposes new tipping rules

(NEWS 8) — Tables may be turning soon for servers across the country.
The tips you give them may start going to other people, not just those workers in the dining room.
What you write in the tip line on your bill at restaurants may soon have new rules.
The Trump administration wants to allow bosses to collect all the tips, then decide how they are distributed
It's a practice known as "tip pooling."
The proposal would apply to workers making above federal minimum wage or $7.25 an hour ending an Obama-era rule that only allows bosses to redistribute tips among workers who get gratuities; in other words: servers, bartenders or bussers.
The new rules would let employers also share tip money to workers in the kitchen and elsewhere.
But several attorneys general are vowing to fight the rules if they're enacted, including California AG Xavier Becerra who argues there is nothing in the changes that would prevent businesses from collecting the tips, then pocketing the money for themselves.
The labor department is now weighing the proposal.
I’m co-leading a coalition of 17 AGs in opposing the @USDOL’s proposal to rescind a rule that allows all employees to keep the tips they have earned: https://t.co/Bk2LIMraax— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) February 6, 2018
The mother of slain teenager Amber Dubois helped Escondido Police track down two missing teenagers with the help of her search dog named after her daughter.
There has been a big response since Tuesday when News 8 did a story on a local couple who lost everything when their RV went up in flames.
Sierra Club San Diego Wednesday launched a partnership with a local solar power installer in what they say is a declaration of "war" against San Diego Gas & Electric's use of non-renewable energy sources.
Questions remain Wednesday about five children who walked away from a Linda Vista treatment facility on Tuesday morning.
A possibly confused or irrational airline customer's troubling comments about his luggage prompted an evacuation of part of Lindbergh Field on Wednesday until authorities determined that the statements indicated no threat of any kind.
Five children enrolled in treatment programs at a Linda Vista group home for special needs youths who disappeared from the facility Tuesday have been found safe following an intensive law enforcement search.
Dutch lender Rabobank's California unit agreed Wednesday to pay $369 million to settle allegations that it lied to regulators investigating allegations of laundering money from Mexican drug sales and organized crime through branches in small towns on the Mexico border.