Zevely Zone: Very proud to be at Poetry Out Loud

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Students from high schools across San Diego County competed in the Poetry Out Loud regional finals. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Central Library in downtown San Diego where one participant looked for "recitation redemption."

Kylie Greaves will compete in the state finals in March and hopes to move onto the national competition in Washington D.C. 

The national Champion wins $20,000 dollars. 

