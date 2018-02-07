Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Bangs -- See Her New Look!

Christy Carlson Romano is thrilled that the Kim Possible is back in live-action movie form -- and she has an adorable suggestion for the lead role.
America's first season of Celebrity Big Brother kicked off Wednesday night with night one of the season's three-night premiere, and fans are already getting to see how the show's star-studded cast is gearing up to fight for the top prize.
One week after Kate Upton accused Guess co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano of sexual harassment on Twitter, the supermodel is sharing details regarding her allegations.