Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Baby Bump in All-White Ensemble: Pic!

Diddy is willing to forgive and forget! The 48-year-old artist, producer and TV personality appeared on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opened up about his reaction to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show and his complicated past with JT and the Super Bowl.
White hot mama! Khloe Kardashian has been slaying her maternity looks lately as she enters into her seventh month of pregnancy.
Blonder and beautiful! Jessica Biel debuted a lighter look this week and her husband, Justin Timberlake, is already loving it.
Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola might not have won a Super Bowl ring this year, but the 32-year-old NFL pro is a big winner in the eyes of his girlfriend, model Oliva Culpo.
Christy Carlson Romano is thrilled that the Kim Possible is back in live-action movie form -- and she has an adorable suggestion for the lead role.