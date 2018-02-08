Affordable housing could mean higher property taxes

Patchy fog and low clouds Thursday morning along San Diego County's coastline will once again give way to warm, dry and sunny weather.
After more than two decades and three trials, justice finally came for the family of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a car-to-car shooting.
Four thief suspects made a big mistake at the Mission Valley Westfield Panera Bread Wednesday night when they targeted NCIS agents.
A San Diego City Council committee Thursday advanced a proposed ballot measure that would provide $900 million for affordable housing projects through a property tax increase.
San Diego "Dreamers" on Wednesday renewed their call for Congress to come up with a legislative solution to protect undocumented immigrants.
A 49-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a head-on collision with a vehicle that jumped a median and crossed into opposing lanes in the Bay Ho neighborhood of San Diego.
As flu season appears to be winding down in San Diego County, secondary infections are settling in for many people. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said some may require a trip to your healthcare provider.
The mother of slain teenager Amber Dubois helped Escondido Police track down two missing teenagers with the help of her search dog named after her daughter.