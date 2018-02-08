Stephen Colbert Says It Took 'Humility' to Take Over 'Late Show' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Colbert Says It Took 'Humility' to Take Over 'Late Show': 'I Wasn't Sure I Could Keep Up the Energy'

Updated: Feb 8, 2018 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.