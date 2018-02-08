Woman killed in rollover crash in La Mesa

After an internal review, the City Public Utilities Department has found "misread water meters" resulted in more than 300 customers being incorrectly overcharged for their water usage, the PUD stated in a release on Thursday.
The Top Dog team joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about their Speed Pitch Even in honor of National Inventors Day.
A sheriff's deputy got into a non-injury car crash Thursday near Lindo Lake County Park while chasing a speeding suspect who then took advantage of the accident to make his escape.
It's a case longtime San Diegans won't ever forget - and one that went cold for years. Trial for Tieray Jones - who's charged in the murder of Jahi Turner - is now moving forward.
A local charity gave a family a big surprise on Thursday. The family - including 18 adopted special needs children - recently lost their van to a fire.
The struggling Los Angeles Times found a local savior in a biotech billionaire willing to buy the storied newspaper from a corporation half a continent away, but the change of ownership brings its own set of questions and uncertainty.