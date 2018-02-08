Arizona university gets $1.9M to research future of TV news

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona State University's journalism school on Thursday was awarded nearly $2 million in funding to research the future of television news.
The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication received the $1.9 million grant from the Knight Foundation that will provide funding over three years to fund initiatives aimed at ensuring TV news companies remain competitive in broadcast and digital storytelling.
Chief among the goals is the establishment of an online hub where newsrooms can see the latest strategies their counterparts elsewhere are trying out.
"The best way I can describe it is I think it's going to be a resource where someone can come to this site from anywhere and get a sense of what new ideas are floating around in space, what works and what doesn't," said Cronkite Associate Dean Mark Lodato.
The school also plans to become a testing ground for improved local news content and dissemination.
"In an academic space like ASU, you can fail and understand the progress. It's very hard to do that in a corporate environment when corporate dollars and people's jobs are at risk," Lodato said.
The desire for experimentation comes as broadcast news companies are under tremendous pressure to keep up with social media and other top content providers, he added.
The Knight Foundation is known for its investment in journalism and the arts in cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight published newspapers.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.
After an internal review, the City Public Utilities Department has found "misread water meters" resulted in more than 300 customers being incorrectly overcharged for their water usage, the PUD stated in a release on Thursday.
The Top Dog team joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about their Speed Pitch Even in honor of National Inventors Day.
A sheriff's deputy got into a non-injury car crash Thursday near Lindo Lake County Park while chasing a speeding suspect who then took advantage of the accident to make his escape.
It's a case longtime San Diegans won't ever forget - and one that went cold for years. Trial for Tieray Jones - who's charged in the murder of Jahi Turner - is now moving forward.
A local charity gave a family a big surprise on Thursday. The family - including 18 adopted special needs children - recently lost their van to a fire.
The struggling Los Angeles Times found a local savior in a biotech billionaire willing to buy the storied newspaper from a corporation half a continent away, but the change of ownership brings its own set of questions and uncertainty.