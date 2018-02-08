Charity gifts family with handicap accessible van - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charity gifts family with handicap accessible van

Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local charity gave a family a big surprise on Thursday.  

The Hauer family - including 18 adopted special needs children - recently lost their van to a fire. 

Last month, the family was awakened by a big blaze early on a Sunday morning and had to rush to get 20 people out of their Rancho San Diego home.   

The fire started near one of the family's vehicles and then spread to their home. 

After it was extinguished, they found the losses included the family's only handicap-accessible van.  

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from El Cajon where they received the big gift. 

  

