Taiwan Earthquake That Left 10 Dead Captured in Heart-Stopping Video

A veteran with no experience challenged the five-time world skeleton champion at the dangerous winter sport and somehow won, despite racing without legs.
A sketch of a suspected thief that had generated laughs as little more than a cute doodle has actually led authorities in Pennsylvania to identify the man believed to be behind the crime.
When an Arkansas woman was unable to carry her child, her mother-in-law volunteered to be her surrogate.
Team USA ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates have won multiple medals together but as they head to Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, they are tackling a new challenge: Dating.
One-half of the history-making U.S.’s Olympic curling team is winning over fans for a reason that has nothing to do with his skill or speed, but his resemblance to the longtime face of Nintendo, Mario.
A mischievous golden retriever nearly caused a Massachusetts homeowner's worst nightmare when it set a fire in the kitchen while trying to steal pancakes that had been left on the stove.