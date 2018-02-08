Jahi Turner Case: Jury selection underway for Tieray Jones trial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jahi Turner Case: Jury selection underway for Tieray Jones trial

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —   It's a case longtime San Diegans won't ever forget - and one that went cold for years. 

Trial for Tieray Jones - who's charged in the murder of Jahi Turner - is now moving forward. 

The toddler went missing in 2002. His body has never been found. 

News 8's Shannon Handy reports from downtown, where jury selection is underway. 

RELATED COVERAGE 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.