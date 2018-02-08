Suspect gets away after deputies call off chase in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sheriff's deputy got into a non-injury car crash Thursday near Lindo Lake County Park while chasing a speeding suspect who then took advantage of the accident to make his escape.



The roughly 15-minute pursuit began shortly after 9 a.m., when the deputy tried to pull over the man, who is wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant, in the area of Naranca Avenue and North Second Street in El Cajon, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.



The driver refused to yield, instead speeding off to the north and west over various streets at speeds reaching 80 mph, ultimately entering Lakeside, Giannantonio said.



At Winter Gardens Boulevard and Woodside Avenue, the deputy got into a minor traffic accident. The suspect kept driving and left the area, the lieutenant said.



The wanted man's name, the nature of the warrant against him and details about the law enforcement vehicle crash were not immediately available.