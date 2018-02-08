Local woman says she has been stalked for 29 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Morning Extra guest Joan Walter wants to share her story, so everyone will know their rights.

Joan says she was stalked by her Santee neighbor for almost 30 years.

It got so bad, the stalker was eventually sentenced to a prison hospital.

However, the man - Lester Lyle Worthington - was released Wednesday, and he won't be monitored.

Joan's daughter Jackie wrote the book, "Violent Obsession: The Stalker Next Door" and Joan spoke to News 8 with important information.