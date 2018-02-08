Local inventors compete for a chance to get their product to mar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local inventors compete for a chance to get their product to market

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Top Dog team joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about their Speed Pitch Even in honor of National Inventors Day.

During the event, held on Thursday, at-home inventors will compete for a chance to bring their consumer product to market as an “As Seen on TV” product.

The event will be held on Thursday at 2 PM in the AMN Healthcare Auditorium at 12400 High Bluff Drive.

