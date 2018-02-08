Harry Potter: The science behind the sorcery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harry Potter: The science behind the sorcery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Love Harry Potter? How about learning the science behind the books.

The free library NExT workshop lets middle school students explore the science and magic of the world of Harry Potter through videos, discussions, and group play-acting. Some of the topics will include genetics and trait prediction (parseltongue, giants, squibs); acid/base chemistry (Marauder’s Map); fantastic beasts; and herbology.

For more information and times head to the library’s website
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.