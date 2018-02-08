Harry Potter: The science behind the sorcery

A local charity gave a family a big surprise on Thursday. The family - including 18 adopted special needs children - recently lost their van to a fire.
After an internal review, the City Public Utilities Department has found "misread water meters" resulted in more than 300 customers being incorrectly overcharged for their water usage, the PUD stated in a release on Thursday.
Crews were sanitizing each deck Thursday after nearly two dozen passengers became ill on board the Royal Caribbean Azamara Quest.
The Top Dog team joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about their Speed Pitch Even in honor of National Inventors Day.
Valentine's Day is next week and while you might be making plans with your loved one, parents should consider making plans with their kids.
A sheriff's deputy got into a non-injury car crash Thursday near Lindo Lake County Park while chasing a speeding suspect who then took advantage of the accident to make his escape.